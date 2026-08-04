The offer is in his hands: Torres has an offer from Paris and Barcelona set the price

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to submit an official offer to Barcelona in the coming days for the Spanish forward Ferran Torres. The Parisian club want the deal wrapped up between the end of this week and the start of next, hoping to avoid the player returning to training with the Catalan side, something that could put the whole move at risk.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, as reported by Catalan newspaper "Sport", PSG have made notable progress in negotiations with the player since first making contact during the World Cup, when Ferran agreed to listen to the offer. The French side are confident they can reach a successful agreement despite the player not yet having given his final approval.

A financial offer awaiting Ferran's response

According to the newspaper, Ferran Torres already has a financial offer from Paris on the table. He must respond in the coming days to begin the official procedures, and the Parisian club believe everything will be settled soon.

PSG are striving to conclude the deal quickly, not because of competition from other clubs despite the player's admirers in the Premier League, but to avoid piling pressure on him once he rejoins Barcelona's training set-up for the new season.

Barcelona demand clarity on the situation

So far there has been no official contact between the two clubs, and the player's agents have not informed Barcelona of any developments. The Catalan club are simply following everything published in the media about their forward's future.

Discontent is brewing inside the Catalan club over Ferran's recent statements and the handling of his potential departure. Barcelona want matters clarified, and if there is a concrete offer, it must be specific and detailed so they can take a final decision on whether he goes.

Voices within the club backing a stay for Ferran are growing, especially with no official offer arriving so far.

A decisive decision after returning from America

Ferran Torres is currently in the United States attending promotional events. He may take his final decision as soon as he returns to Spain in the coming days.

In Paris they believe the player is on the right track towards the move. Barcelona, meanwhile, will press on with their alternative plan, presenting him with a contract renewal that freezes his salary from next September.

Accept the offer, and Ferran stays with the Catalan side. Refuse it, and Barcelona will try to put him on the transfer market, where PSG's interest could smooth things along. But it must be the forward who takes the next step.

Barcelona demand 55 million euros

No official figures have yet passed between the two clubs because the player has not given his final agreement to leave. What Barcelona do confirm is their desire to bank a minimum of 55 million euros for Ferran Torres, the same amount they invested in signing him from Manchester City.

Only one year remains on the player's contract, yet Barcelona believe forwards command high prices in the transfer market, which justifies the asking figure.