The blows keep coming at Zamalek. Beaten 2-0 by Al Ahly in the big match of the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League, the White Knights tasted defeat for the first time this season, and their troubles have only deepened ahead of the start of their African Champions League campaign.

Coach Moatamed Gamal has undergone emergency surgery for the back pain that has plagued him for some time. The timing could hardly be worse. Zamalek have also confirmed Moroccan left-back Mahmoud Bentayg will miss the clash with Rwanda's APR after suffering a tear in his hamstring.

Doctors have ordered 48 hours of rest for Gamal following Monday's operation, after which he will join up with the Zamalek travelling party next Wednesday to prepare for the meeting with APR.

Friday brings the first leg of the round of 32 of the African Champions League against the Rwandan side, with the return leg set for 24 October at Cairo International Stadium.

Next matches APR CAF Champions League Qualification 12:00 ZAM

Medical examinations delivered more bad news for the White Knights. Bentayg's hamstring tear will keep him off the pitch for anywhere between 21 days and four weeks.

That rules the Moroccan out of the APR tie and strips Zamalek of one of their options at left-back just as their continental campaign gets going.

The Zamalek squad is as follows:

- Goalkeepers: El Mahdi Soliman, Mohamed Awad, Mohamed Sobhy.

- Defenders: Omar Gaber, Mohamed Farag, Mahmoud Hamdy "El Wensh", Mohamed Ismail, Mostafa El Zenari, Ahmed Hossam, Ahmed Fatouh, Ahmed Khodary.

- Midfielders: Mohamed Shehata, Ahmed Rabie, Mahmoud Gehad, Ahmed Abdel Rahim "Eisho", Adam Kayed, Abdallah El Said, Chico Banza, Ahmed El Gefaly, Mohamed Hamad.

- Forwards: Hossam Ashraf, Nasser Mansi, Ahmed Sherif, Oday Dabbagh.

Shaking off the derby defeat is the immediate task. Zamalek want their balance back quickly before that African fixture, and they will have to find it without Bentayg and with Gamal still recovering.