One family now runs Santos. The father holds a senior management post, the son leads the team on the pitch, and the historic Brazilian club confirmed the arrangement on Friday. Expect it to spark plenty of controversy.

Santos have appointed Neymar's father, Neymar Sr, as executive director. The role had sat vacant for a year and a half, and he will hold it at least until the end of 2026. Brazilians know him as "Neymar Pai".

From agent to executive director

Neymar Sr has long acted as his son's agent. The player returned to Santos, his parent club, in 2025 after spells at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

The son's homecoming was emotional. His father's appointment, though, turns a star's comeback into a full family project inside the club. One Neymar handles the administrative decisions. The other leads the team on the pitch.

Next matches COR Serie A 17:30 SAN

Santos in a difficult position

Timing could hardly be more sensitive. "El Peixe", as Santos are nicknamed, sit ninth in Brazilian Série A with four matches left, having narrowly survived relegation last season.

The number 10 has not helped matters. A suspension rules him out of Santos's last two matches, piling pressure on the side at the decisive stage of the season.

Between the new management's ambition, the fans' flashes of anger and the captain's return, Santos have placed their entire future in the hands of the Neymar family. Will the gamble pay off? Or will it stir more controversy than glory?