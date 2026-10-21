Johan Manzambi broke two transfer records when he signed for Aston Villa in the summer. The Premier League club paid €60 million plus bonuses to SC Freiburg, making Manzambi Villa's most expensive signing and Freiburg's most expensive departure.

At SC Freiburg, he had scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 47 competitive appearances. Shortly before the move, he had also impressed at the World Cup. The now 21-year-old scored three goals and provided two assists at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, initially coming off the bench, and played a major part in Switzerland's progress to the knockout stage. A bruised knee then kept him out of the last-16 match against Colombia (4-3 on penalties) and the quarter-final exit against defending champions Argentina (1-3 after extra time).

His bruised knee took longer to heal than first thought. Manzambi missed the start of the season, and Villa made a complete mess of it, taking just one point from their first three league games. He returned as a substitute in the closing minutes against Oliver Glasner's Nottingham Forest, only to see his new side lose 2-1.

Seven days later, Manzambi made his first start and helped turn things around. The versatile, attack-minded midfielder scored the opener before setting up former Bayern Munich loanee Nicolas Jackson for the second against a Tottenham Hotspur side also in crisis. Villa won 3-2, with Manzambi the match-winner in their first Premier League victory.

Johan Manzambi: It could all have turned out very differently

Since then, results have improved considerably for the reigning Europa League winners. The 20-cap Switzerland international has played his part, adding two more goals and two more assists. He produced another superb display in a 6-0 Champions League rout of Fenerbahce Istanbul and scored the only goal in a 1-0 league win over Newcastle United. Newcastle, of all teams.

Manzambi had almost joined Newcastle in the summer before Villa thwarted the Magpies at the last moment. In the customary press release, SC Freiburg board member Jochen Saier spoke of "really intense discussions and negotiations". There was one awkward detail: Villa had beaten Manzambi and Freiburg 2-0 in the Europa League final around two months earlier.

With six goal contributions in six competitive matches, Manzambi has won over the fans in record time. They've even given him his own song to the tune of The Cranberries' classic "Zombie". "He's in your head, in your head, Manzambi, Manzambi, Manzambi, bi, bi, bi" has rung around Villa Park and Birmingham in recent days. Manzambi did not initially notice the tribute. "If I'm honest, I didn't hear anything on the pitch," he recently told Blick. An Instagram video brought it to his attention: "I was very happy when I heard it."

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Everyone loves Johan Manzambi: Did he even prompt a resignation?

The press have described him as "quick, skilful, clever, elegant, impressive, perfectly balanced". The BBC hailed him as one of the "biggest talents in world football". The Telegraph even speculated that his decision to turn Newcastle down played a decisive part in former Newcastle coach Eddie Howe's resignation.

Jackson, who has also been in excellent form recently, loves playing alongside his new attacking partner: "He is a great player. He is still developing. Hopefully he will get better from game to game, score goals and support me in doing so. He will go far, and hopefully he will stay free of injuries." The two complement each other so well on the pitch that another new signing's lengthy absence barely drew attention. Even his debut last week came in the shadow of the pair's dazzling display against Fenerbahce Istanbul. That player is Leon Goretzka.

Coach Unai Emery has praised Manzambi too. "He makes a very good impact with his abilities," the meticulous Spaniard said after the Newcastle game. Alongside Manzambi's "football intelligence", he highlighted his "physical strength", which he said was "very important" to the way he plays, "to support us in defence and help us win the duels in attack."

Johan Manzambi: Which top club is already interested?

Those strengths had already stood out at the World Cup and in Freiburg. Last season, Manzambi led the Bundesliga for runs of ten metres or more (116), runs that ended with a shot (13) and fouls won (78). Europe's elite have apparently tracked him for some time. Just weeks after his arrival at Villa, talk of a possible departure has begun.

Among the rumours, FC Barcelona's interest appears the most concrete. As Marca reports, sporting director Deco has reportedly made enquiries about Manzambi and is exploring a move next summer. Newspapers have mentioned a possible €100 million price tag. Given the fee Villa paid just a few months ago, the fast-moving transfer market and a contract running until 2031, that figure would not be far-fetched.

If Manzambi keeps developing at this rate, clubs may need to act early. A place at the very top of world football looks within his reach.

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Johan Manzambi: Career record and statistics as a professional

Club/national team Appearances Goals Assists SC Freiburg 58 9 11 Aston Villa 6 3 3 Switzerland 20 7 3







