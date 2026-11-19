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Eighteen-year-old New York Red Bulls homegrown striker Julian Hall is rewriting the American soccer record books while cementing his status as the crown jewel of the United States Men's National Team's next generation.

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Julian Zakrzewski Hall is officially no longer a prospect; he is a bona fide superstar. The Manhattan-born forward burst onto the scene as a fifteen-year-old prodigy, and today he stands as the spearhead for both club and country. His blistering speed, clinical movement, and fearless finishing have turned him into one of the most feared attackers in Major League Soccer.

The teenager has already captured the attention of Europe's elite clubs, but his focus remains strictly on domination in the United States. "The hype is real for this young USMNT squad," and Hall is leading the charge with a mature-beyond-his-years demeanor. Under the bright lights of Harrison, New Jersey, a new American soccer icon has risen.

From Manhattan to Red Bull Arena

Julian Hall's soccer journey began in the concrete jungle of New York City. He spent his early youth years with New York City FC before making the pivotal cross-town switch to the New York Red Bulls Academy in 2020 at just twelve years old. Hall quickly decimated youth defenses, scoring a staggering 28 goals in 39 academy matches.

Academy Dominance (2020-2023 )

├── 28 Goals in 39 Academy Matches

└── 2023 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup MVP (5 Goals)

└── 2023 Generation adidas Cup Golden Boot (5 Goals)

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His clinical instincts propelled the Red Bulls U-15 side to the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup title, where he earned MVP honors. He also took home the Golden Boot at the Generation adidas Cup. Recognising his undeniable talent, the Red Bulls signed him to a homegrown contract on September 7, 2023, making him the second-youngest signing in franchise history at 15 years and 167 days old.

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Record-Breaker and USMNT Star

The year 2026 has been a historic, breakout campaign for Julian Hall. He grabbed the starting striker role for the Red Bulls under head coach Michael Bradley, tallying an impressive 16 goals in 35 appearances across the MLS season. He also made history in May 2026 as the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat-trick at 18 years and 50 days old.

On the international stage, Hall is currently in sensational form. After earning his first senior USMNT call-up, he has scored five goals in his first six international games, recently securing his cap-tied status in a 2-0 CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal win over Haiti. "I credit that to Michael Bradley and my club, the Red Bulls," Hall told reporters, "for helping me, developing me and giving me so many opportunities to show my ability."

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European Giants Await

With a contract extended through the 2029/30 season, the Red Bulls have secured their crown jewel, but keeping him long-term will be a massive challenge. Giants such as Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid, and RB Leipzig have already logged active transfer inquiries for the €8.0M-rated center-forward. Pundits believe he possesses the highest ceiling of any American forward since Christian Pulisic.

As the United States marches toward the next World Cup cycle, Julian Hall is positioned to lead the line. Former USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino handed him his crucial competitive debut, fully aware of his world-class trajectory. Whether in Major League Soccer or the Champions League, Hall is destined for the very top of the global game.