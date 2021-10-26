‘The new kings on the block’ – Drogba hails Liverpool’s Salah and Mane

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has welcomed the new “Kings on the block” in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, among the most successful African finishers in Premier League history.

This is after Liverpool forward Salah surpassed Drogba's 104 goals in the top-flight.

The 29-year-old Egypt international became the top-scoring African player in Premier League history after notching a hat-trick in the 5-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Heading into the fixture, Salah and Drogba were tied on 104 goals but the Liverpool forward turned on the screw to score three and reach a new tally of 107 goals.

His first goal came in the 38th minute which meant he had already overtaken the former Ivory Coast captain but he did not stop there as he scored two more goals in the 45th and 50th minutes.

With the record confirmed, Drogba had taken to his social media pages to welcome Salah as one of the new kings on the block.

“The new Kings on the block,” the 43-year-old wrote accompanied with a picture of him, Salah, and Senegal international Sadio Mane, who has scored 100 Premier League goals.

Salah first came to the Premier League from Basel and signed for Chelsea where he scored one goal in the top-flight as he didn't get the opportunity to prove himself.

Chelsea loaned him out to Fiorentina where gained confidence in a top European league. He then moved to Roma where he kept improving with his contribution to goals in Serie A.

He returned to the Premier League by signing for Liverpool in 2017-18, where he's gone on to establish himself as one of the best goalscorers in the world.