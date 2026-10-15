The Netherlands make gains in the coefficient rankings thanks to Feyenoord, AZ, FC Twente and NEC

Although PSV and Ajax both lost in Europe this week, the Netherlands strengthened their position in the coefficient rankings. Wins for Feyenoord, AZ and FC Twente, plus NEC's draw, extended their lead over their nearest challengers.

A win in Europe earns a club two coefficient points. A draw brings one, and a defeat earns none.

To calculate a country's coefficient, divide that points total by the number of clubs that represented it in Europe at the start of the season. For the Netherlands, that number is six: PSV, Feyenoord, AZ, FC Twente, NEC and Ajax.

In the Champions League, the Netherlands had mixed results this week. PSV lost 1-0 at RB Leipzig, but Feyenoord beat Como 1907 3-2. AZ and Twente also won on Thursday.

AZ beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 in the Europa League, while Twente beat FC Thun 1-0 in the Conference League. NEC drew 1-1 with Levski Sofia. Ajax lost 2-1 away to Hajduk Split.

With three wins and a draw, the Netherlands earned seven points this week. Dividing that total by six gives them a coefficient of 1.167.

Belgium sit one place above the Netherlands in the coefficient rankings and still have five clubs active in Europe. Club Brugge, AA Gent and Sint-Truidense V.V. all won this week, while Union Sint-Gillis drew. Those seven points give Belgium a coefficient of 1.400.

One place below the Netherlands sit Turkey. They began the European season with five clubs and now have four left. Trabzonspor and Besiktas won this week, earning four points and a coefficient of 0.800 for Turkey.

Greece, Poland and the Czech Republic sit close together below Turkey in the coefficient rankings. The Netherlands extended their lead over all three.

Coefficient rankings around the Netherlands:

7. Belgium 60.850 (+1.400)

8. Netherlands 53.729 (+1.167)

9. Turkey 51.075 (+0.800)

10. Greece 45.812 (+0.800)

11. Poland 45.525 (+0.400)

12. Czech Republic 45.325 (+0.200)