El Debate published a report confirming that the European Union had received no information from the Spanish government, the Higher Sports Council, the Spanish Federation or the La Liga association since the Negreira case came to light 44 months ago.

Javier Tebas, president of the La Liga association, hit back. He denied the claim in a message posted across his social media accounts.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tebas explained: "What El Debate published is not true. The dates and documents prove this."

He confirmed: "The Negreira case came to light on 15 February 2023. On 21 February, that is, only six days later, I sent, in my capacity as president of the La Liga association, a letter to UEFA regarding these facts, accompanied by a legal report, documents relating to the payments, and a press file containing coverage from local and international media."

Tebas added: "Therefore, it is not true that the La Liga association merely took part in the criminal case."

He stressed: "We approached the Union of European Football Associations six days after learning of the facts, while others needed years, and months before resigning from the board of the Spanish Federation."

The La Liga chief continued: "Before constructing another narrative about what is alleged to be inaction on the part of the La Liga association, it would have been better to verify the information with the association. The documents exist, bear clear dates, and refute this narrative."



