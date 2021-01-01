The name Mamelodi Sundowns does not play football - AmaZulu's Mothwa

Fresh from their Nedbank Cup disappointment, Masandawana travel to KwaZulu-Natal for Wednesday's PSL clash against Usuthu

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa is unperturbed by his team hosting big-name side Mamelodi Sundowns, saying the Brazilians' stature will not matter when the two sides clash in a Premier Soccer League match at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

It is a top-of-the-table clash between log leaders Sundowns and second-placed AmaZulu who have six points fewer than their Gauteng visitors.

Usuthu have also played two more games than Sundowns who arrive in Durban wounded after Sunday's Nedbank Cup elimination at the hands of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The run that has seen AmaZulu move second on the table appears to have injected some confidence into their team as Mothwa dares Masandawana.

"It is one of those games where we have to prepare everything the way we used to prepare for the other games we have played," Mothwa told AmaZulu's media.

"Yes, Sundowns is a big team but at the end of the day, it is 11 against 11 on the field. The name doesn't play, only players are playing and not the name of the team. It is the first time we are experiencing this [a good run to go second on the table] happening at AmaZulu so I think for supporters and a few players who have been with AmaZulu they can say, 'yes, now it is a good thing'.

"Even us who have just come to AmaZulu, we are not used to this position. But everything is fine and the mood is up and everyone has to play [their part]. We are working hard for everything that is happening at this team. For us to be in the top four I think it is a good thing and feeling because we worked hard for it. We have to work hard to keep ourselves in this position and not to drop."

AmaZulu go into this match unbeaten in their last 15 league games including a current run of six straight wins.

Their last defeat was a 2-0 loss to city rivals Golden Arrows on December 16 at home in what was coach Benni McCarthy's first game in charge of Usuthu.

Since then, AmaZulu have avoided losing at Jonsson Kings Park on seven occasions.

"We have some home advantage. We are working hard every time on our home ground but a game is a game; home or away we take everything seriously," said Mothwa.

"We call our ground the slaughterhouse these days so we have to slaughter each and everyone who comes here. But to slaughter, we do not do that by words but by actions."

The last meeting between Sundowns and AmaZulu ended in a 4-3 victory for Masandawana at Loftus Versfeld in November 2020.