The Musiala mystery: why did the Bayern Munich star collapse after just 15 minutes?

Jamal Musiala sparked alarm during Bayern Munich's clash with Leipzig, collapsing on the pitch just 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Bayern ran out 3-1 winners, but the sight of Musiala going down cast a shadow over the result. The 23-year-old dropped to the turf without any contact from an opponent, panic spreading among the players around him.

Max Eberl, Bayern Munich's sporting director, spoke after the match: "The most important thing is that he is fine. There is nothing to say about anything else."

The incident came in the 84th minute. Musiala went down suddenly, no Leipzig player anywhere near him, and both sets of team-mates rushed over to call for help.

Sitting near the corner flag, the emergency doctor sprinted onto the pitch. Paramedics followed with a stretcher to check on the player.

Players crowded around Musiala as the worry mounted, before his condition slowly began to improve.

Why did Musiala collapse?

Bayern's medical staff moved fast. Ismael Ismaïl Jakobs lifted Musiala's head while a physiotherapist pressed a wet sponge to his neck, and Alphonso Davies loosened his team-mate's boot laces.

Relief swept the scene when one of the paramedics gave a thumbs up, a signal that Musiala was picking up.

He then managed to get to his feet and walk off, though he looked slightly unsteady. Physiotherapist Jerry Hoffmann and team doctor Dr Jochen Hahn accompanied him to the dressing rooms.

According to the German newspaper "Bild", Musiala felt a sudden dizziness while he was on the pitch.

The paper suggested the high temperatures, which hit around 33 degrees Celsius, may have hit the player hard and left him with circulatory problems.

What made it all the more puzzling was that Musiala had spent just 15 minutes on the pitch after coming off the bench.

An old injury casts its shadow over Musiala

You cannot separate Musiala's current situation from the ordeal he has endured since a serious injury on 5 July 2025 during the FIFA Club World Cup, which included a fracture of the fibula.

Ever since, the player has struggled to rediscover the technical and physical level he reached before the injury.

On 17 January, Musiala celebrated his return after several months out, only to run into fresh trouble with his ankle. The journey back to full fitness dragged on.

Following a disappointing world tournament, Musiala went under the knife to remove a metal plate from his left foot.

Musiala pays the price for a gruelling season

The Bayern star sat out the team's training camps in Tegernsee and Asia. Throughout that spell he stuck to a rehabilitation programme and individual sessions, having sacrificed a large chunk of his summer holiday to get fit.

Musiala rejoined group training last Monday, aiming to kick off a new phase of preparation for the coming season. His sudden collapse against Leipzig has reignited fears over whether he can fully rebuild his physical condition.

Even so, the expectation is that Musiala will be back in training within the next few days, pending confirmation of how much the recent incident affects his preparation programme.

Weeks earlier, Musiala had opened up about the difficult period he has lived through since the injury: "Although it has been difficult at times, I have learned a lot this year."

The early signs do not point to anything serious, but Bayern Munich are keeping Musiala under close watch, not least because the player has yet to fully rediscover the level he showed before the injury.

Bayern hope the Leipzig incident was nothing more than a temporary symptom of fatigue and heat. One big question lingers: can Musiala finally put his injury woes behind him and return to his best?