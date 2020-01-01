The movie Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns 'saw before' nearing a climax

The Tshwane giants are only four points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Pitso is slowly being vindicated for always warning Middendorp's men

Pitso Mosimane made the quotes 'I have seen this movie' famous in 2015 when both and dominated local football.

This season, the Kagiso-born mentor kept calm even when Amakhosi looked set to be running away with the league title; insisting no championship was ever won in October or November.

He maintained that May was too far - making a mockery of Chiefs' impressive run in the league as Sundowns continued to play catch up.

After 15 games, Sundowns are slowly edging closer to Chiefs who dropped five crucial points in their last two encounters - a draw against and a defeat to SuperSport United.

Looking at the last five games, Sundowns have been the better team compared to Chiefs as they have collected 13 points out of a possible 15 while Chiefs accumulated just 10 points from the same number of matches.

This means Mosimane's statements are proving to be true and this puts more pressure on Chiefs while at the same it gives Sundowns players a glimmer of hope in their attempt to win a third successive league title.

Sundowns know they don't have to always play beautiful football to win matches and eventually lift the trophy in May.

And the movie Mosimane talked about four years ago is nearing the climax as the real title race is starting to get exciting - with more teams - , SuperSport United, Sundowns and Chiefs all involved now.

This how they got where they are today - four points behind Chiefs - as they had to grind out results against the likes of Stellenbosch FC, , Bidvest Wits before easily dispatching this past weekend.

Mosimane has shown his experience in this title race by not allowing the excitement from the Chiefs fans to overwhelm them and affect their preparation for each game.

Having been in this situation before, Mosimane's mind games have certainly played a huge role in his team keeping up with Chiefs.

And he has experienced players to play along and deliver on the pitch at the same time - the entire team should be credited for the job well done so far.

Sundowns may be conceding goals just like any other team but they know how to play certain matches unlike Chiefs, who have played the majority of their games with the same intensity and this means they lack the same experience as the Tshwane giants in terms of deciding which matches to be cautious and which ones to go all out in.

What makes this Sundowns team special is the fact that Mosimane has a core that he knows will do the job every time they take to field.

Ernst Middendorp is trying to build the same empire with his current squad but the truth is that it's going to take some time for him to master it and get to the level of Mosimane.