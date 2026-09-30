The most-watched journey in the world: details of Cristiano's departure from Denmark to Spain

A press report on Wednesday tracked Cristiano Ronaldo's journey from Denmark to Spain aboard his private jet, taken after the Al-Nassr star left the Portugal camp.

Ronaldo left the Parken stadium in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Wednesday in a car belonging to the Portuguese Football Federation, just as all of his teammates bar Francisco Conceicao had begun to appear on the pitch.

The surprise exit followed a press conference from Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, who addressed Ronaldo's situation. Jesus confirmed the forward would not start against Denmark, insisting he would not change his tactical decisions for the sake of one player.

According to "Marca", Ronaldo's flight became the most followed in the world.

The private jet took off from Madrid shortly after 7:30pm Spanish time (8:30 Cairo and Mecca time), and quickly turned into the most searched and followed flight on the Flight Radar 24 website.

"More than 7,500 people followed the GPS of Ronaldo's Bombardier Global Express XRS jet minute by minute," the report added.

Ronaldo's intentions were clear the moment he walked out of Parken without training ahead of the Nations League match between Denmark and Portugal: board his private jet and fly to Madrid.

His plane is expected to land in the Danish capital at 10:20pm Spanish time. The return trip to Madrid will begin at around 11:15pm, with El Don touching down in Spain shortly after 2:00am (3am Cairo and Mecca time).