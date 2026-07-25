Saudi club Al-Hilal have earmarked an enormous sum to sign Colombian Luis Diaz, the Bayern Munich winger, during the current summer transfer window.

Press reports had confirmed Al-Hilal have placed Diaz at the top of their target list this summer, having already landed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United.

Reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri says Richard Hughes, Liverpool's current sporting director, who will take charge at Al-Hilal once the window closes, is leading the negotiations with Diaz.

In a tweet on his personal "X" account, Tavolieri explained that Al-Hilal have yet to open official talks with Bayern Munich. They want to convince the Colombian winger first before approaching the Bavarian club.

That is why Al-Hilal will offer the former Liverpool star an annual salary of 25 million euros to secure his agreement.

Should he say yes, Al-Hilal will move straight into negotiations with Bayern Munich, offering a sum ranging from 120 to 150 million dollars to complete the deal. That would make Diaz the most expensive player in the history of the Saudi league.

Such a fee would eclipse the 90 million euros Al-Hilal paid Paris Saint-Germain for Brazilian Neymar da Silva in the summer of 2023, a figure that still stands as the record.

Tavolieri pointed out that Al-Hilal have set aside a huge signings budget of 350 million dollars this summer, meaning the Diaz deal may not be their last if they pull it off.

Al-Hilal have signed six players so far this summer, most notably Summerville, alongside Mohammed Al-Owais, Sabri Dahl, Abdullah Al-Anzi, Mohammed Al-Sarnukh and Nawaf Al-Habashi.