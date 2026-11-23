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The Court of Arbitration for Sport has said it will issue its final decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal tomorrow, Tuesday.

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CAS confirmed the timing on Monday in a statement on its official website: "The parties to the dispute have been informed that the Court of Arbitration for Sport will issue its decision tomorrow, Tuesday, during the afternoon."

The court stressed it has suspended all communication with the media over the decision until it announces the ruling officially.

Senegal had won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Morocco 1-0 after extra time.

The final had its share of regrettable incidents, none bigger than Senegal's players walking off after Morocco won a penalty before the end of the second half.

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Play stopped for a lengthy spell before Senegal returned to the pitch. Edouard Mendy then saved Brahim Diaz's penalty.

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Normal time finished goalless. In extra time, Pape Gueye struck the winner for Senegal.

Senegal's triumph didn't stand. The Confederation of African Football issued a controversial ruling stripping them of the continental title and awarding it to Morocco over the regrettable walk-off.

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The Senegalese Football Federation responded by taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, protesting against CAF's decision to strip them of the AFCON title and hand it to Morocco.