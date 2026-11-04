Brahim Diaz has a genuine chance to salvage his season with Real Madrid, according to a press report on Wednesday.

The Morocco international barely features in Jose Mourinho's plans. He has made just seven appearances across all competitions, totalling 233 minutes.

Spanish newspaper "AS" claim Diaz, starved of minutes at the start of the campaign, could line up on the right wing for today's Champions League clash against AEK Athens.

A start may open up with Arda Guler left out through a technical decision and Diomande in line for a rest.

Next matches AEK Champions League 12:45 RMA Watch

Diaz wants a regular place in Mourinho's side, but he is short on confidence. Today's Champions League tie could be the lift he needs to show everyone the best version of himself once again.