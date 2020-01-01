‘The moment I left, everything turned upside down at Orlando Pirates’ - Sredojevic

The former Sea Robbers manager has lashed out on how the club treats Zambian players

Former coach Milutin Sredojevic has expressed his views on the absence of Zambian striker Justin Shonga, suggesting he is not fairly treated by the Buccaneers.

Together, with Thembinkosi Lorch, the Chipolopolo international was suspended last week for breaking the club's rules regarding the country's lockdown and the duo was excluded from the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE), but the Soweto giants have since allowed the Bafana Bafana striker back to the team while Shonga is left out in the cold.

Moreover, ‘Micho’ explains Shonga and Augustine Mulenga were pillars of his team in his tenure, saying things fell apart for the duo after his departure suggesting that there is an injustice aimed towards the two foreigners.

“During my two years at Orlando Pirates, Shonga and [Augustine] Mulenga were pillars of the team as we fought for the league [title],” Sredojevic told Soccer24.

“The moment I left, everything turned upside down, and I can assure that you can blame the players 99%, but there is still 1% of the aspect on how the team is set-up and unbelievable injustice towards [foreign] players like Shonga and Mulenga.”

Just before their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against last week, coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men released a statement that Lorch and Shonga were suspended for breaking lockdown regulations in the camp.

However, Lorch was available for their previous clash against on Tuesday and there is no indication of whether the 23-year-old former Nkwazi FC player will return or not.

“Both of the players were suspended, but the club only retained Lorch to a competitive team, Shonga is still out,” added the Zambia boss.

“This is a cruel life of a foreigner in a country. With the highest degree of respect, I want to see in the best possible way, but it’s hard for professionals as they need to be more better in order to succeed.”

With the Soweto giants yet to register a victory since their return to competitive football, they have played three draws against Masandawana, as well as their 1-1 draw against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele.

Next up is a clash against on Sunday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld Stadium where both outfits will chase the full three points.

The Citizens saw their two-match unbeaten run come to an end and are still licking their wounds from a 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch on Thursday night.

On the part of the 2018/19 PSL runners-up, Pirates sit fourth on the log table and will be gunning for a win to ensure they secure a spot in Caf continental competitions next season.