The Messi era is over: a bold decision from Scaloni shocks everyone in Argentina

After 21 years of glory, the post-Lionel Messi era has become a tangible reality shaking the foundations of the Argentina national team. The flea first pulled on his country's shirt back in August 2005, in a friendly against Hungary.

A golden era has ended, and an unprecedented restructuring has begun inside the Albiceleste dressing room. Its first decision was a shocking one: Atletico Madrid defender Cristian Romero is the new captain of the Tango.

The end of one era and the start of another

Messi's international retirement closes an era in which Argentina dominated world football. It also opens the door to the biggest challenge the team has faced in recent years: rebuilding its leadership on the pitch while keeping its competitive edge.

Argentine newspaper "tyc sports" revealed, citing sources inside the national team, that this was no spur-of-the-moment call. It had been planned before the start of the last World Cup, where Romero had been appointed third captain behind Messi and Nicolas Otamendi. Both left the national team once the tournament was over.

Why Romero and not Emiliano Martinez?

Coach Lionel Scaloni made a bold decision in handing the armband to the 28-year-old, a graduate of the Belgrano academy. He picked him over heavyweight names such as Emiliano Martinez, the former captain in the Argentine coach's line-up, and Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Atletico Madrid defender takes on the role in the dressing room and shoulders the responsibility of leading the team on the pitch in the coming era. Whether Scaloni himself continues in his job through 2027 remains unconfirmed, as he is still negotiating the renewal of his contract with the Argentine Football Association.

Three previous occasions

September's friendlies, whose opponents will be announced this week, will not be Romero's first matches as captain. He has already worn the armband three times in his 58 appearances for Argentina, all under Scaloni.

His first came last year, away to Chile in the South American World Cup qualifiers, a 1-0 win for Argentina. He repeated the feat in a friendly against Venezuela in October, and most recently led the side in the 2-1 win over Mauritania last March.

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