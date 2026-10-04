Young Thiago Pitarch's journey follows a golden footballing principle: "a step back in order to take two steps forward". He had gone 73 consecutive days without a single official minute for Real Madrid's first team. The recent international break came as a lifeline and the perfect chance to revive his competitive career, through a temporary and carefully studied plan agreed between the club's management and coach José Mourinho.

Rather than settling for routine training sessions at Valdebebas, the plan demanded match action to build him back to full readiness.

Mourinho gave the green light and Pitarch played twice for Castilla. He created a goal against Sant Andreu (1-1) and turned in a notable display against Alcorcón (1-2).

Direct coordination between Real Madrid and the Spanish Football Federation stretched the plan further. Pitarch featured for the Under-20s and curled in a goal with his left foot against Mexico (2-0), before shining again for 45 minutes in another friendly with the national side. Then came the derby against Atlético Madrid with Castilla, where he showed an exceptional presence in the opponent's half and an outstanding ability to cover ground and dribble.

Deserved praise from his coach and tactical development

His coach, López de Lerma, did not hesitate to praise his professional commitment, saying: "Thiago manages himself, and he has returned with the same passion and enthusiasm that I knew in him from his youth days. Despite the difficulty of recovering from the injury that deprived him of the pre-season period, he has shown huge improvement in understanding the dimensions of the game and applying the attacking side close to the penalty area."

This run has restored the influential leading role Pitarch once displayed with Spain's Under-19 team, when he was crowned the best playmaker at the European Youth Championship. It confirms his real quality as a deep-lying playmaker and shadow striker.

The message reached Mourinho: complete readiness

Mourinho watched the derby from the stands at the Di Stéfano stadium. The Portuguese followed his young player closely and came away convinced of his technical and physical readiness.

Having insisted on keeping Pitarch in the summer and cancelled his imminent transfer to Fulham, Mourinho now wants to call him up to the first-team squad for the upcoming match against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu. He is certain the promising Spanish-Moroccan possesses the individual solutions and goalscoring efficiency to change the course of a game the moment he is given the trust.