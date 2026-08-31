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Argentina v Switzerland: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

The man of the impossible: Argentina's president bids farewell to Messi

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Recognition from the highest levels of the state

Lionel Messi's retirement from international football with Argentina proved no fleeting sporting moment at home. Its echoes reached the very top of the state within hours.

Argentine President Javier Milei joined the farewell to the nation's legend with a short message that carried real warmth for the captain of La Albiceleste, the man behind modern Argentine football's greatest triumphs.

Posting a picture of Messi greeting supporters on his Instagram account, Milei wrote: "Thank you so much, man of the impossible".



The president's tribute landed just hours after Messi announced the end of his international career in an emotional message. He admitted the decision had not been easy, but it followed long reflection and the conviction that the time was right to make way for a new generation.

"I have exhausted everything I have, and I no longer have any more to give, alongside the presence of a group of wonderful young players who deserve to get their chance," Messi said.

Read also: Video: The first defeat in the league: Trabzon wastes Salah's effort

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