The Lyle Foster Effect: South Africa supports Championship leaders Burnley now

South Africans have expressed their intention to support Championship side Burnley, who recently Bafana Bafana striker signed Lyle Foster.

Foster joined Burnley this week

Burnley reportedly paid 10 million euro

Foster's move elates South African fans

WHAT HAPPENED: Championship leaders Burnley completed the signing of Foster a couple of days ago from Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo.

The 22-year-old Bafana Bafana striker had scored eight goals for his immediate former team and manager Vincent Kompany snapped him up, hoping he will play a vital role in helping his team to get promoted to the Premier League.

South Africans were immediately excited about the move by the ex-Orlando Pirates player and have now pledged to support his new team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I used to tell all my friends that deep down I'm a true Burnley fan and they just didn't believe me, I hope they do now," The Zwe made a bold declaration.

However, Khanyisa Mabungane made an even bolder claim: "I have been supporting Burnley since I was in my mother’s womb!"

Peche Africa made a rallying call to show support for the new striker.

"South Africans let us follow Burnley," he tweeted.

Losbiano had a message to the Championship side's technical bench: "[Kompany] make sure he starts every game or else..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster played for the Sea Robbers in his teen years before leaving for Monaco, Vitoria Guimaraes, and eventually Burnley.

He has also played on loan for Cercle Brugge and has represented South Africa at U17, U20, and U23 level before graduating to the senior team.

It explains why Burnley paid a record fee of reportedly seven million euro, rising to 10 million, for the South African's signature.

Getty

WHAT NEXT: South Africans will hope to see Foster make his debut on Saturday in the FA Cup match away against Ipswich Town.