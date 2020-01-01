The loss to Orlando Pirates is water under the bridge for Mamelodi Sundowns – Mnguni

The retired Masandawana defender has backed his former club to collect maximum points in the Tshwane derby

are now focusing on the upcoming Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against Tshwane rivals SuperSport United and the loss to is water under the bridge and that is the sentiment shared by legend Themba Mnguni.

‘The Rock’ believes the Tshwane derby on Sunday afternoon will be a different ball game compared to the midweek clash against the Buccaneers that was packed to the rafters at Orlando Stadium.

Moreover, Mnguni has expressed delight in the fact that midfielder Themba Zwane will be available for coach Pitso Mosimane’s men to face Matsantsantsa.

“We are wounded, we are coming from a heavy defeat to Orlando Pirates and I expect a good but a tough game against SuperSport,” Mnguni told Goal.

“It’s not easy coming from a defeat and to face a team such as SuperSport, they are motivated and are doing very well.

“You know they are also competing for the league title and obviously they wouldn’t want to lose this match. This is one of the biggest Tshwane derbies and because we are talking of one point that’s separating the two sides on the log table."

The loss to the Soweto giants saw the reigning PSL champions failing to narrow the nine-point gap to leaders, , but the legend has stated that his former side will come back refreshed.

“I also think for us as Sundowns, the boys are refreshed and motivated to ensure they bounce back. The guys must be motivated, players need self-motivation for such games," he added.

“It’s going to be a different game because the midweek match was packed and this one is different but there’s a lot at stake for both clubs.”

Speaking about the return of the Bafana Bafana international, the former Masandawana skipper believes the nippy midfielder can unlock any defence in the PSL.

“It’s a morale booster to have him back for this one. He has an important role to play in the team and it was just unfortunate not to have him against Pirates,” Mnguni continued.

Article continues below

“Mshishi can make the team play and I’m not saying the other guys are not important in the team, but we all know his influence, he can turn things around when the chips are down.

“It’s really a relief and we are delighted to have him back because he can also score vital goals for the team.

“Losing to Pirates is water under the bridge, Sundowns is a big club and the boys will have to bounce and I’m confident they can collect maximum points on Sunday.”’