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Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has admitted that speculation linking United States stars with Manchester United is natural after Mauricio Pochettino's appointment. Speaking ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League clash against Haiti, the 28-year-old suggested several American players could join the Old Trafford club.

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American leader addresses transfer rumours

McKennie sparked intrigue in Turin by refusing to dismiss the prospect of American players reuniting with their departing boss in England. As a key leader under the Argentine tactician, the 1998-born midfielder noted that newspapers are already connecting himself and his compatriots with the Red Devils. While his immediate focus remains on Juventus, the Serie A regular believes several talented international colleagues could be tempted by a reunion.

Midfielder backs international team-mates' quality

With members of the United States squad expected to seek fresh challenges over the next 12 months, speculation has mounted that Old Trafford chiefs could target familiar faces.

Addressing the media during his press conference, McKennie said: "USMNT players at Manchester United? I think that, obviously, the time Pochettino spent here allowed him to appreciate this squad and see the quality it has to offer.

"And yes, I think it's a possibility. We have a lot of guys on this team who will probably make a move soon or within the next year. So I think the links are somewhat inevitable. At the end of the day, though, you never know what's going through a manager's head or what kind of players he's looking for. Still, I think you could see a few of us linked with United, and maybe it will actually happen..."

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Outgoing coach urges immediate focus

By contrast, Pochettino has taken a cautious stance as he prepares to conclude his international duties against Haiti before flying to England. Although the incoming United boss praised the group he has led for over two years, he urged his players to keep their minds on the present.

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Asked about raiding his national squad, Pochettino stated: "Every good player always dreams of reaching the highest level. Right now, however, I think they need to focus on today - on the national team match and their current clubs.

"I've known all the players in this national team setup very well for over two years now, and they have incredible talent. Naturally, in the future, when the time comes, we will pay close attention to potentially make decisions and pursue players we know very well."

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Relegation battle precedes winter window

Before discussing the January transfer market, Pochettino faces a month and a half of domestic action to steer United clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Only after stabilising results on the pitch will the coaching staff assess whether any profiles fit the English club's winter needs. For now, McKennie will return to Turin once this week's international fixtures conclude.