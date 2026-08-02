Elite Exped, a company specialising in organising mountain expeditions, announced yesterday, Saturday, the death of the British climber of Nepali origin Nirmal Purja, alongside nine other climbers, after violent avalanches struck Broad Peak in Pakistan. Rescue teams are still battling to recover the bodies of the victims in extremely harsh conditions.

The company mourned the dead in an official statement. "The world has lost one of its greatest mountaineers," it read, adding: "There are no words to ease the pain of this grievous loss."

Disaster struck last Thursday. Sudden avalanches swept over the 10-strong expedition on the slopes of Broad Peak, one of the most dangerous summits in Pakistan's Karakoram range, burying the climbers under tonnes of snow and ice.

Rescue teams located four bodies on Friday and recovered three of them in a perilous operation. Then the weather turned. Deteriorating conditions and heavy snowstorms grounded the helicopters assigned to the search, forcing the teams to suspend operations temporarily.

Backed by Pakistani military helicopters, rescue teams resumed the search on Saturday morning in a bid to find the six remaining bodies. They faced exceptional mountain challenges: record-low temperatures and brutally rugged terrain.

For the world of mountaineering, the loss cuts deep, above all with the death of Purja. One of the most prominent names in the history of this dangerous sport, he achieved exceptional feats that made him a global icon in the climbing of towering summits.