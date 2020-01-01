The league title is still in Kaizer Chiefs' hands - Tinkler

The 49-year-old tactician dented Amakhosi's hopes of lifting the PSL trophy last weekend but he feels the Soweto giants can still be crowned champions

head coach Eric Tinkler feels are still strong favourites to win the league title this season despite the 2-1 defeat to his team this past weekend.

However, Tinkler warned Amakhosi they will have to continue working hard for the title in the remaining 10 league matches of the campaign.

The 49-year-old mentor warned Chiefs' title rivals - and - that their games in hand mean absolutely nothing in the title race simply because Ernst Middendorp's men have already done themselves a huge favour by collecting as many points as possible.

As things stand, Amakhosi lead the chasing pack by six points but their lead could be narrowed to just four should Sundowns beat Bloemfontein in Wednesday's league encounter in Tshwane.

"I think it's still in Chiefs' hands but, ultimately, up to them," Tinkler told the media.

"I have been there before with [Orlando] Pirates and SuperSport [United] - games in hand mean absolutely nothing. Chiefs have already accumulated those points (45). They have the lead that they have. So, it's about them losing the title," he said.

"Wits won't win all the games and Mamelodi Sundowns as well but they are capable of doing it because of the quality that they have."

According to Tinkler, Chiefs cannot start resting on their laurels thinking the league title is already in the bag because of the unpredictable nature of the .

"Does that mean Kaizer Chiefs can start settling down and celebrating the league already? No, they can't. In this league, you’ve seen that anybody can beat anybody on the day. It all depends on how much you want it.

"What’s got them (Chiefs) where they are right now has been hard work and they’ve got to continue if they want that title," added Tinkler.