Nigeria's George Ilenikhena made his mark on the classico between his Al-Ittihad side and Al-Nassr, a night "the Dean" settled 2-1 in the fifth round of the Roshn Pro League.

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The 19-year-old stole the spotlight with a superb brace inside 18 minutes. His second, in the 22nd minute, was the pick of them. He rose into the air and steered the ball home with his foot.

The Roshn Pro League's official account on "X" called the moment a cinematic goal, a nod to the Nigerian's brilliance in the decisive instant.

Well-known pundit Khaled Al-Shenaif was equally taken. He said on his programme "Dorina Ghair": "What Ilenikhena did is something out of the imagination, and I believe this leap could become the emblem of our league in the future."

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He concluded: "The player rose in the air by about 220 centimetres, which is considered a very high elevation, but it demonstrates his agility and physical strength."