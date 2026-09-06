Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

The league's logo of the future: Elenikhina's "cinematic" goal breaks into minds

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
G. Ilenikhena
Saudi Arabia
Nigeria

More than just a goal

Nigeria's George Ilenikhena made his mark on the classico between his Al-Ittihad side and Al-Nassr, a night "the Dean" settled 2-1 in the fifth round of the Roshn Pro League.

Read also.. A new curse.. Vesiny, Al-Nassr's terrifying "nightmare" in 112 days

The 19-year-old stole the spotlight with a superb brace inside 18 minutes. His second, in the 22nd minute, was the pick of them. He rose into the air and steered the ball home with his foot.

The Roshn Pro League's official account on "X" called the moment a cinematic goal, a nod to the Nigerian's brilliance in the decisive instant.

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

Well-known pundit Khaled Al-Shenaif was equally taken. He said on his programme "Dorina Ghair": "What Ilenikhena did is something out of the imagination, and I believe this leap could become the emblem of our league in the future."

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

He concluded: "The player rose in the air by about 220 centimetres, which is considered a very high elevation, but it demonstrates his agility and physical strength."

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google