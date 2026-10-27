Lionel Messi, a seven-time... make that eight-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, came fifth in the 2026 edition of the award on the back of his World Cup displays for Argentina. At 39 and nearing the end of his international career, the result put his name back among the contenders for the game's top individual honour, keeping alive the prospect of another podium appearance even with European football behind him.

French newspaper L'Équipe reported that Messi skipped Monday evening's ceremony in London. He had travelled to Oviedo to collect the Princess of Asturias Award on Friday before flying back to the United States to turn out for Inter Miami against New York, a match that ended in a 2-0 defeat for his side.

His absence came after he retired from international football this summer. A ninth Ballon d'Or eluded him, yet fifth place still counted as a notable feat, earned by a standout World Cup that marked a prominent chapter in his Argentina career.

Eight decisive goals carried Messi through to the final, where Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time. It was a painful end to an international journey that brought 126 goals in 208 matches in the Argentina shirt.

Though he stayed away from the ceremony, Messi drew warm applause from the crowd at the London Palladium when his name appeared in a video clip celebrating the award's previous winners. The reception showed his popularity endures, as does his standing among the greatest players in the game's history.

Messi's figures not enough to compete with Europe's elite

His nomination arrived despite his absence from weekly competition in Europe's major leagues. He scored 40 goals and provided 27 assists in 41 matches with Inter Miami across the voting period, but the American league simply does not carry the same weight as Europe's elite clubs.

Fifth place took Messi's tally of Ballon d'Or nominations to 17, with 14 of those finishing in the top three. That is a record number of podium finishes. Cristiano Ronaldo edges him on nominations alone, with 18.

Under contract with Inter Miami until December 2028, Messi can keep his club career going for a while yet. His chances of competing for the Ballon d'Or again, though, look tied to whether he can deliver an exceptional season and drag himself back into the global spotlight.

The historic rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, meanwhile, appears to be winding down. The pair dominated the award for over a decade, claiming 12 of the 13 titles between 2008 and 2021 before a new generation took over.

All this comes with Mbappé under pressure after missing out on the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which went to England striker Harry Kane, a result that went against the hopes of plenty of the Frenchman's fans.