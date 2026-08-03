Paris Saint-Germain, champions of France and winners of the most recent UEFA Champions League, have announced a distinctive partnership.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the club today announced a deal with Google that will earn them millions of dollars.

The agreement makes "Google Gemini" the club's official smart assistant, while the Google Pixel becomes their official smartphone, according to a statement published on the club's website.

PSG will also set up a special Google corner at their stadium, the Parc des Princes.

Football clubs, and the sporting world more widely, are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to analyse data and create content for their social media platforms.

In 2025, the Premier League and Microsoft announced a five-year partnership to use Microsoft's Copilot software on the league's digital platforms, delivering quick data and statistics about the matches.