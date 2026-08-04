Chelsea are closing in on a Rayo Vallecano defender to replace Marc Cucurella, who left for Real Madrid this summer.

Cucurella's switch to the Bernabeu left the Blues scrambling for cover on the left flank. Xabi Alonso wants the position filled fast as he reshapes his squad before the new campaign, and it has shot to the top of Chelsea's summer priorities.

Reports now point to a deal all but done: Pep Chavarria is set to arrive from Rayo Vallecano.

The left-back is expected to be granted permission to travel for a medical within hours, with the transfer then made official.

According to "The Athletic", Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the player and stand on the brink of completing the move.

Only the finishing touches remain before the deal goes through.

Once the clubs settle the final fee, no snags are anticipated. Previous reports put the figure at around 25 million euros.

Chavarria joined Rayo Vallecano in 2022 and has racked up 125 appearances for the club, including the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Eight new players have already arrived at Chelsea this summer, at a cost of more than 300 million pounds sterling. That includes a record 117 million pounds sterling for Morgan Rogers.