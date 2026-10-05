The international break turns the tables at Barcelona: Hamza Abdelkarim benefits from Raphinha's crisis

The international break has handed Hansi Flick a worrying reminder. Raphinha returned to Barcelona with a small muscular oedema in the back of his right thigh, though medical tests ruled out a serious injury. That could still see the coaching staff rest him for the upcoming La Liga clash against Getafe.

A packed schedule awaits Barcelona, which is exactly why that decision looms. Two decisive Champions League fixtures against Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain lie ahead, along with the Clásico against Real Madrid on the 25th of this month. Managing the players' workload has become a priority for Flick and his support staff.

Raphinha has been central to Barcelona's line-up this season, starting every match. But his potential absence against Getafe could open the door for other names in attack, chief among them Brazilian Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus joined Barcelona in the summer from Manchester City and has adapted quickly to his new surroundings. Left out of the Brazil squad, he used the international break to stay in Barcelona and sharpen his physical condition.

The Brazilian striker has already made his mark. He scored twice in the second half after coming off the bench, and that makes him a strong candidate to start against Getafe should Raphinha sit out.

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Hamza Abdel Karim awaits his chance

Another option sits waiting in the wings. Hamza Abdel Karim offers Flick a further way to bolster the attack, with the young Egyptian striker chasing a bigger role in the first team after a handful of minutes so far.

Hamza arrives in high spirits, having scored his first goal for the Egypt senior side during the latest international break. His contract renewal and his place in the first team's plans only strengthen his case for more minutes.

Gabriel Jesus may sit ahead of him in Flick's thinking, yet the Getafe clash could still hand Hamza a chance. He is an out-and-out striker, strong inside the box and sharp at finishing off attacks. That makes him one of the proposed alternatives to cover for Raphinha should his rest be confirmed.