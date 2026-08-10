"The house confirms both deals": Torres and Rodri collaborate ahead of moves to Paris and Barcelona

The saga of Ferran Torres' move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain looks to be reaching its conclusion, with the last few hours bringing major developments.

Torres has agreed to join PSG this summer, and Barcelona are now waiting to thrash out the finer details with the French club.

According to "Foot Mercato", the Spanish striker is on the verge of selling or renting his house to Rodri, whose own switch to Barcelona is looking increasingly likely.

That detail offers further proof of how far the talks have come, with PSG likely to wrap up the deal today, Monday.

Spanish media report that Rodri's transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona is now a formality. Only the final financial terms and the payment guarantees with City remain to be settled.

PSG, for their part, will hand their attack a significant boost with the arrival of Ferran Torres for 50 million euros.