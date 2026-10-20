A devastating attack that scores from half-chances, and a defence that bleeds in every European match. This is the paradox that turns an almost perfect Barcelona into a team living on the edge of danger in the UEFA Champions League.

Tonight, at the toughest of grounds and against the highest-scoring team in the competition, Hansi Flick's men face what looks like an impossible mission: keeping a clean sheet for the first time in a year and a half.

A European curse ongoing since the Dortmund match

Barcelona are living through a silent defensive crisis on the old continent. They have not tasted a clean sheet since the 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarter-final on 9 April 2025, according to "Sport".

Seventeen consecutive Champions League matches, 29 goals conceded. That is no record for a side that wants to be crowned champion. Most of those goals did not cost Barcelona elimination because their attack hit back forcefully, yet the lessons of the past are harsh.

Next matches PSG Champions League 15:00 BAR

Against Inter Milan in the semi-final before last, and against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final of the previous season, the Catalans paid a heavy price for this defensive laxity.

It started with Szczesny as first-choice goalkeeper and continued even after Joan Garcia arrived. He clearly improved the numbers but has not yet broken the European jinx. This season he has conceded only two goals, both in easy matches that ended in crushing wins over Galatasaray and Feyenoord.

The paradox: a Zamora goalkeeper struggling in Europe

The numbers reveal the scale of the paradox. Joan Garcia, crowned with the Zamora award as the best goalkeeper in La Liga, played 30 league matches (2790 minutes) and conceded only 21 goals at a rate of 0.7 per game. Extraordinary figures.

His European numbers do not reflect a drop in his level. They reflect Barcelona's risk-laden attacking philosophy. The team's surge forward leaves their goalkeeper in constant one-on-ones, and he is often caught out of position behind an advanced defensive line.

Tonight's mission looks even more complicated against the Parisian scoring machine. PSG top the Champions League scoring charts this season with 10 goals, six of them against Slovan Bratislava in the first round and four against Manchester City in the second.

More dangerous still, the Parisians are on a terrifying scoring run, having found the net in 13 consecutive matches in the competition. Not since their goalless draw at the San Mames in last season's group stage have they drawn a blank.

A makeshift defence against a trio of terror

Doue, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia lead the attacking flood, and Barcelona will be forced to face it with a defence described as makeshift and improvised.

At the heart of defence, Hansi Flick has only Cubarsi and Gerard Martin as natural options, along with the youngster Kampos. On the flanks, he will rely on the young duo Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo, with a very rare appearance this season for Alejandro Balde.

On paper, the circumstances do not favour a break from the negative run. But this team have proven they can overturn every expectation. So will the hell of Paris be the place where Barcelona complete their unfinished mission and recover their lost defensive solidity?



