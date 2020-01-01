'The guys will do the job' - Orlando Pirates talisman Mhango backs teammates to beat Bidvest Wits

The in-form attacker would have loved to face Gavin Hunt's Clever Boys in the South African FA Cup

forward Gabadinho Mhango has backed his teammates ahead of their clash with on Sunday.

The two former champions are set to lock horns in the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The Malawi international is set to miss the match after collecting four yellow cards this season and he will now serve his one-match suspension against Wits.

Mhango, who is the current PSL top goalscorer with 14 goals, admitted that he would have loved to play against his former team.

“Yeah, it’s true I am not going to feature against Wits. I have accumulated four yellow cards and I am suspended for the game on Sunday," Mhango told Far Post.

“We don’t have a midweek game so that’s our next game. I would have really loved to play on Sunday not because it’s against Wits, but because as a player you want to play every game and help the team."

The 27-year-old player believes that his teammates can overcome the Clever Boys and secure the Soweto giants' place in the Round of 16.

”However I trust my teammates and they will do the job on Sunday. I know the guys will do the job," the former Lamontville player added.

Mhango is set to make his return against Black in a PSL match at Thohoyandou Stadium on February 16.

The encounter will be followed by an eagerly anticipated Soweto Derby clash with on February 29.