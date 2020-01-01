'The guys must dig deep as team' - Tshabalala's advice for PSL title chasing Kaizer Chiefs

The experienced midfielder explained that everyone has a role to play as coach Ernst Middendorp looks to guide Amakhosi to their fifth PSL title

legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has advised the team ahead of their eagerly anticipated match with FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Soweto giants will be looking to clinch the Premier Soccer League ( ) title with a win over Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele in the final day of the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs lead the league standings with a superior goal difference of three, over second-placed , who will take on Black on the same day.

More teams

“This is the final lap. It’s all about those 90 minutes. Of course, the coach will do the line-up and discuss the tactics with the team," Tshabalala told the club's official website.

"But thereafter it’s up to the players to do the job. Everyone has a role to play, including the guys who won’t start. My advice to the players: ‘Go out and enjoy’.

“It’s a big year for Kaizer Chiefs as it’s the club’s 50th anniversary year. It is, however, crucial that the player doesn’t get uptight."

Amakhosi are desperate to end their five-year trophy drought and Tshabalala was part of the last Chiefs team which won a major trophy when clinched the 2014/15 PSL title.

Nicknamed Shabba, Tshabalala explained that the senior players have a big role to play heading into the clash which will take place at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

“Senior players like Itumeleng Khune, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker have been in this situation, they have won the league," he added.

"I am sure that they will talk with the younger guys and share their experience. They will also tell their teammates, ‘forget about social media for now, let’s focus on what needs to be done on Saturday."

Shabba, who is currently a free agent, was happy with Amakhosi's 1-0 win over on Wednesday and he revealed that Reeve Frosler is his favourite player.

“We ground out a result and that’s all that counts at the moment. Our guys must dig deep as a team, that’s so important to get a result,” he continued.

“My favourite player. He’s versatile, has that ability to come inside from the left and, when in possession of the ball, you know that things will happen. He has been outstanding in recent times.

“It was great to see Khama score. People have been hard on him and he got a lot of stick, but by scoring that goal, he sent out the message, ‘I am still Khama Billiat, I can still do it.'"

Article continues below

Chiefs were missing Daniel Akpeyi, who had to miss the Chippa game due to a concussion suffered in the previous fixture, and Itumeleng Khune came in.

“It’s not easy to suddenly come in if you haven’t been playing for a while, but he showed his leadership," Tshabalala added.

"That’s when experience comes to the fore… Itu may perhaps not have been 100% match fit, but he made a difference thanks to his experience and leadership.”