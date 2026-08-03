Barcelona have a genuine dilemma on their hands. Ferran Torres, a 2026 World Cup winner with Spain, is entering the final year of his contract without agreeing fresh terms, and reports of serious Parisian interest in the forward are mounting by the day.

Journalist Nil Solà revealed on "El Larguero" that Barcelona's management intend to hold off on completing Torres's renewal until next September, after the La Liga season has begun, to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules restricting the club's movements in the market.

Money complicates everything. Barcelona must pay 8 million euros to Manchester City, the player's former club, on top of the wage rise Torres would command in a new deal. Those financial constraints make a formal offer impossible right now.

Signed from Manchester City for 55 million euros, Torres has become a cornerstone of the Blaugrana attack, especially since Robert Lewandowski's departure. Losing him would be a severe blow on both the sporting and financial fronts.

The Valencian's stock soared after his brilliance at the 2026 World Cup, where he led Spain to the second title in their history. He is now one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, and the tempting offers from major clubs have started to arrive.

Paris Saint-Germain stand out as the strongest candidate to prise Torres away from Barcelona. Luis Enrique, who coached the player with the Spain national team, wants to bolster his attack with a star who offers exceptional versatility and can operate in multiple positions.

Sources at Cadena SER radio confirmed, however, that Paris Saint-Germain have not submitted any formal offer so far, despite their clear interest. Barcelona, meanwhile, are insisting they will not sell their man at a knockdown price.

Renewing Torres's contract and improving his terms is the club's preference, but not on a superstar's deal. The player will receive compensation befitting a key member of the squad rather than one of the biggest names in the game.

Here lies the problem. With Torres in the final year of his contract, he can negotiate as a free agent with any other club from January 2027. Barcelona are in a race against time to settle the matter before it is too late.

Next season will be Torres's sixth with the Blaugrana, a spell that has brought plenty of ups and downs. The recent World Cup has thrust him firmly back into the spotlight, making him one of the hottest files of the current summer window.