The greatest title race ever? It's been crazy, says Klopp

The Reds lost the lead at the Premier League summit to Man City on Saturday but can leapfrog the champions by beating Cardiff

Jurgen Klopp admitted that the title race has been “crazy” so far but wouldn’t be drawn on whether it has been the greatest ever.

are on course to finish on 97 points this season if they win their final four games, but if also top out with four victories from four, it still won’t be enough to clinch a win a first title since 1990.

The Reds lost their lead at the top of the table when City beat 1-0 on Saturday, avenging their topsy-turvy defeat to Spurs earlier in the week.

Klopp’s team will regain the lead at the top if they beat on Sunday afternoon.

“You can say it’s the greatest title race ever, I don’t know,” the manager told reporters when quizzed on the frantic run-in.

“There are four other teams fighting like crazy for two Champions League positions as well. They will finish in the high 70s [in points], it’s absolutely crazy.

“Now the relegation battle is open again, so that makes it an unbelievably interesting season.

“Would I prefer it if we were the only team with this number of points? Yes. But it would still be a special season.

“We know we have to play our very best football to have a chance to win something. Nobody can get lazy. We have to be on our toes constantly.”

Liverpool have lost only once this season – a 2-1 reverse against City when the teams met at the Etihad Stadium in January.

Had they won that night, they would have opened up a ten-point lead on the champions. City have since eaten away at the Reds’ lead to top the table with four to play.

Unlike City, Liverpool still have a place in the Champions League final to play for. They face over two legs beginning at the end of April.

“It is good for the whole football community that it is like this. It’s the reason why we have four English teams in European semi-finals,” said Klopp. “That is a really big statement. I like that.

“It is so far, so good, but we don’t think that positively about our situation,” he explained. “A 400-metre runner wouldn’t stop to think he was in a perfect position after 300 meters and watch as the other athletes go past him.

“It’s finished when it’s finished and not before. We want to be playing and winning, not sitting at home and hoping others lose. That is how you should be as a professional sportsman.”