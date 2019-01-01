The grass isn't always greener on the other side! Sredojevic shouldn't have left Orlando Pirates for Zamalek

Just like the Egyptian giants, Bucs were also in the Caf Champions League, meaning Micho wouldn't have left because of a lack of continental football

On Monday afternoon, Milutin Sredojevic left SC, just 105 days after joining them from .

The Serbian mentor left the Buccaneers unceremoniously, three games into the current season - and this has proved costly for his coaching CV as he will now be remembered as one of the coaches who let the team down by the club's fans.

After a successful stint with the senior national team, where he helped them qualify for finals for the first time in nearly four decades, Sredojevic returned to to 'complete' what he termed unfinished business at the time, only to dump them after two full seasons.

But should Sredojevic have left the Sea Robbers for Zamalek?

The majority of Pirates fans were heartbroken when the news of Sredojevic's departure became public knowledge.

This was on the eve of their MTN8 quarter-final match against , which Pirates lost, and the blame shifted to Sredojevic for making a selfish decision by leaving the club when there were hopes of silverware in his third season.

It's no secret that Pirates played enterprising football for two seasons under Sredojevic, who found them at their worst in August 2017.

While Pirates were able to reach a few cup finals prior to what was their worst season in the after finishing outside the Top 8 for the first time since 1986.

In the two seasons that he spent with Pirates, the 50-year-old mentor turned the club into genuine title contenders.

The Buccaneers had something good going under the tutelage of Sredojevic, and things looked promising as they went from position 11 and to second in his first season and again in his second year in charge of the team.

He had no reason to leave a club which believed in him and stood by him, even after failing to win trophies for two seasons - there was hope and the club fans were happy with him as their coach.

They felt betrayed when he left because they knew his departure would hamper the team's progress - and it certainly has, as Pirates have not won three league games in a row this season and have also missed out on three major trophies already.

Just as Pitso Mosimane recently said when asked about his future with , one doesn't just pack his bags and leave a club where he is loved and appreciated by everyone, including the fans.

And this is what Sredojevic did - and it would be difficult for the Pirates fans to accept him back even if he were to return to the club.

He has surely learned the hard way that the grass is not always greener on the other side, and joining Zamalek was a risky move to start with.

The Egyptian giants are one of the biggest and successful clubs on the continent, but the last five years haven't been good to them in terms of stability in their technical team.

Sredojevic was their 14th manager since 2014, meaning Patrice Carteron is their 15th manager during that period.

Article continues below

This means Micho put his career at risk by going to a club he knew very well that his chances of staying longer were non-existent.

The former AS Vita coach may not be the favourite among the Zamalek fans, but in all fairness, he didn't do as bad as the majority paints it to be - seven wins, four losses and one draw from the 12 matches he coached isn't a bad record.

But then again, the club has a rich history and two of teams, with the exception of and , Sredojevic lost to are considered to be minnows and therefore shouldn't have beaten their team.