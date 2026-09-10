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Magdy Obaid

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The grandson of Muhammad Ali's partner: NBA star takes his first fight in boxing

He takes off the basketball shirt and puts on the boxing gloves

Nobody saw this coming. Just a month and a half before the new NBA season tips off, one of the league's biggest stars has swapped his basketball jersey for a pair of boxing gloves.

Jaylen Brown (29) fought the first boxing bout of his career, and the venue was as surprising as the decision itself: Nigeria.

Having moved this summer from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers, Brown posted a video of the fight on his official Instagram account, confirming he went into the contest without any prior preparation.

The American had already revealed his ambition to enter combat sports once he retires from basketball. He even discussed the idea with Dana White, president of the UFC.

Boxing is nothing new to him. Brown has practised it for years alongside Muay Thai, influenced by his grandfather Willie Brown, a sparring partner in the training of boxing legend Muhammad Ali Clay.

Few players carry his standing in the league. Brown has appeared five times in the All-Star Game and was crowned Most Valuable Player of the 2024 Finals when he led the Boston Celtics to the title.

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Right now, Brown is gearing up for his first season in a 76ers jersey. Philadelphia open their campaign on 21 October against the New York Knicks, while the dream of turning professional in boxing or the UFC keeps pulling at him for life after basketball.

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