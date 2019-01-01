The gap between Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United is too big - Tembo

Matsatsantsa are 11 points behind Amakhosi who have a game in hand, and the coach doesn't think they will catch them

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has admitted it may almost be impossible for his team to catch in the title race.

According to the young mentor, whoever wants to win the league title needs to be consistent enough to win at least five games in a row in order to stand a chance to lift the coveted trophy.

Tembo confessed the gap opened by Amakhosi is too big and his focus is to try and focus on the next game to see how his team can go in the fight to win their first league title since 2010.

"If you want to fight for the league you need to be consistent, you need to win games, five, six in a row, but if you cannot do that you are always going to have to play catch up," said Tembo as quoted by TimesLive.

"We had an opportunity against Chippa to close the gap a little bit but we didn’t and that’s one area where we need to improve.

"The gap is now too big. So, we need to focus on closing the gap first before we start speaking about the title," he added.

Article continues below

Tembo believes SuperSport United have a good team and enough talent to challenge for honours this season and he vowed to keep motivating these players until the end of the season.

"We've got a very good team, to be honest, we’ve got enough talent to really give it a go but at the same time, I think we've got a few youngsters and [with them] you are going to have games where you don’t find the consistency.

"We have to make sure we keep believing in them and motivating them," said Tembo.