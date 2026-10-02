The French judiciary has drawn a definitive close to the longest and most explosive legal battle in the history of French football, between Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain, by rejecting the "moral harassment" lawsuit filed by the Real Madrid star against the Parisian club's management.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" revealed today, Friday, that the courts had dismissed the lawsuit for insufficient evidence. Mbappé had accused his former club of exerting psychological pressure and harassment in the workplace.

Mbappé's lawyers filed the lawsuit in the midst of the legal battle over his outstanding dues, according to the newspaper, before later withdrawing it. The public prosecution carried on the investigation independently.

Last May, the investigating judges decided to reject proceeding with the case. They considered it "impossible to continue the proceedings, because the plaintiff himself does not support the lawsuit".

The roots of this case go back to the start of the 2022-2023 season. Paris Saint-Germain's management decided to exclude Mbappé from the first team and force him to train with the group of excluded players, after he refused to activate the clause extending his contract.

Mbappé accused the club's management of trying to force him to either renew or leave for a huge financial fee, out of fear of losing him for free at the end of his contract.

This situation lasted for weeks. Then coach Luis Enrique, in his first year, intervened and returned him to the main group, allowing him to complete the season and move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Paris Saint-Germain, for their part, withheld part of the player's salary and bonuses. They considered this part of a verbal agreement reached with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in exchange for his return to the first team, which prompted Mbappé to launch a comprehensive legal campaign in May 2025, including the moral harassment complaint.

The player ultimately decided to withdraw the harassment lawsuit, however, after the labour court ruled in his favour in the contractual dispute and ordered Paris Saint-Germain to pay 61 million euros in outstanding dues. The Parisian club did not appeal, making the ruling final and binding.

This latest decision officially closes all legal disputes between the two parties. It ends a story that began in 2017 when Mbappé moved from Monaco to Paris for 180 million euros as the second most expensive deal in history, during which he became the club's all-time top scorer and won 7 Ligue 1 titles with them, before beginning a new chapter in his career in a Real Madrid shirt.



