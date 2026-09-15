Ángel María Villar, the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, spoke about several topics, most notably the Negreira case, and his country's desire, as well as Morocco's, to host the 2030 World Cup final.

Villar took part in the first day of the World Football Summit currently being held in Madrid.

Speaking to the newspaper "AS", he said: "I have spent 60 of my 76 years in the world of football. I was a player for 20 years, from the youth categories to the professional level. And I worked as an administrator for 40 years, starting with the Biscay Football Federation. I went through difficult experiences, joy, and sorrow. And I ask myself: what did football give me and what did it take from me?".

He continued: "It gave me values, financial stability, fame, the title of world champion, and European champion twice. But it took from me time with my family, relationships with my friends, enjoyment. It took time from me".

Asked about his greatest achievements at the Spanish Football Federation, he explained: "What I am most proud of is building the football city. When the national team called me, there was a problem. We were training on external pitches for rent, and I realised then the necessity of building the football city. With funding from the public and private sectors. Part of the success of my youth teams and the senior team goes back to the football city".

On his biggest mistake, he commented: "I made a mistake in not having a smooth relationship with the media. What I got wrong was not having a natural relationship. I was one of the most hesitant people when it came to speaking".

The Negreira case

On the famous Negreira case, the former president of the Spanish Federation said: "He was a member of the referees' committee. We were not aware of that, and had we known, we would have told him that he could not deal with the clubs. At that time, the clubs began to employ former referees. It was not limited to Barcelona only, other clubs did so too. Now, almost every club signs them up".

Might Barcelona yet be punished over the Negreira case? He was firm: "If they committed a sporting violation, then that is the role of the federation's courts and the Court of Arbitration for Sport... all the way to the ordinary courts. I do not have in-depth information on the matter, and I do not have the documents".

He continued: "I need to know the facts before giving my opinion. There is a principle in disciplinary law that states that when a case is opened and a criminal act occurs, it is suspended until the criminal proceedings are concluded. I do not know the status of the case, so I refrain from commenting".

Infantino's position

Turning to the FIFA president, he said: "I do not like the way the FIFA president is criticised. Why is he criticised? Is it because he pulled a red card at the United States World Cup? He did not pull it himself. The media is misleading at times. There is a competitions committee. Or when he proposed to the media selling 30% of the rights to private companies. I do not like this proposal, but he put it forward to spark debate. He did not intend to implement it, but rather to provoke discussion".

He pointed out: "I believe that, although it was his idea, the FIFA committee treated it as a future option rather than a final decision. I do not know him well, but there must be some details. They completely distorted his image. The World Cup was wonderful, and the stadiums were filled to the last seat".

On the contest to host the 2030 World Cup final, between Morocco and Spain, he said: "I would like it to be held in Spain, and I hope that every possible effort is made to ensure that, but if the governing federation truly believes that the future of world football requires it to be held in another country, they know full well what they were elected for".

His parting words summed it up: "I do not want it to be held anywhere else, but I will not make a big fuss about it. I made several offers, but they rejected them all".