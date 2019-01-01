The football Gods were on Orlando Pirates' side - Milutin Sredojevic

The two coaches have shared contrasting remarks after their match at Bidvest Stadium as the Buccaneers moved top of the PSL

Following their 1-0 Premier Soccer League ( ) win over Bidvest Wits on Saturday afternoon, Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic believes the 'football Gods' were on their side.

Pirates walked away with the spoils following a late own goal by defender Keegan Ritchie and the Soweto giants moved to the top of the PSL table with 44 points, above on goal difference while Wits remained third with 41 points.

“We have come to play this match knowing that since 2015 Pirates have not won a game here and we played a very good, tactically organised team that has three defenders that have succeeded to qualify Bafana Bafana to the African Cup of Nations - they have provided a style of play that is not easy to match,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

“We started very badly, but then we reshuffled and set Musa Nyatama between our two defenders providing that we have three, we have wing backs and providing that the two strikers will come to our defensive midfielders and from then on it was like two boxers trying to outmatch each other,” he reflected.

“It could have gone either way. I give credit to the opponent and we fought on both sides, there have been chances and one moment decides it - I am happy,” added the manager.

“Same like in the preview of the match, we said one moment will decide the match. That moment has gone on our side in order to pay us back for those eleven draws because many times we have been close to winning here, football Gods gave us this,” he reacted.

“But we are not carried away, our feet are firmly on the ground, fully aware that all this is not valid if we are not focusing on the Wednesday game against Black ,” added the Serbian.

“Emotions must be calm and I believe this will be a good injection of motivation to our players, technical team, to our management and the supporters that we enter the last five games all-out focusing match by match and the first match is Black Leopards,” concluded ‘Micho’.

Meanwhile, the Clever Boys coach Gavin Hunt lamented his side's failure to convert their chances.

“My thoughts... where do I start? Total dominance and in football terms, we tactically outplayed them and we should have been up, we don’t get the penalty and then you concede a goal like that,” Hunt told SuperSport TV.

Article continues below

“It’s been happening to us a lot in a couple of weeks, we’ve been conceding goals like that. You know, so it was a totally dominant performance, there’s nothing I can say really about the players,” he added.

“Good performance form us, fantastic. It’s football. It’s crazy, and no we were highly upset we should have won the game. First 15-20 minutes and we must have had three, four five chances and we don’t score,” continued the coach.

“Second half unbelievable opportunities, the penalty you don’t get it and then you go from there. I mean Pirates, say what you want…but I thought we were very good today and we congratulate Pirates and I mean my God, football kills you sometimes,” he concluded.