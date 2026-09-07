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Ronaldo Cristiano Messi 23102017BEN STANSALL/Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

The football event of the century: Cristiano and Messi agree to play in one team

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The impossible becomes possible

Carlos Tevez, one of Boca Juniors' most prominent legends, has delivered joyful news to football fans around the world. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi will line up together in a single team.

The historic event, Tevez confirmed, will take place at the famous La Bombonera stadium.

According to "Foot Mercato", Messi and Cristiano will play in the same team during his farewell match, scheduled for December 2026 in Buenos Aires.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Having secured the agreement of both men, the former Boca Juniors striker announced they would take the field together.

 It's an exceptional match for someone who shared a dressing room with both legends. Tevez played alongside Messi for Argentina and with Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Carlos Tevez said in television statements: "I have always dreamed of seeing Cristiano and Leo playing in one team. They are the greatest players of all time. I got in touch with them, especially Cristiano. I said to him: Cristiano, I want you and Messi in the same team in my farewell match. So that the whole world witnesses this magic once and for all."

He continued: "He said he would be there. Convincing Leo was not difficult either. They both agreed, and I am extremely excited. This match will be very moving."



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