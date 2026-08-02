The final battle: Barcelona duo fight to stay and Flick watches on

Xavi Espart and Álvaro Cortés have reached a decisive turning point in their careers at Barcelona. Both youngsters are grafting through pre-season to convince Hansi Flick they belong in the first-team squad, having made their debuts under the German coach last season.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", this pre-season has become a golden opportunity for the academy players, especially with most of the World Cup contingent still on holiday. Flick took 17 academy players to the training camp at St George's Park. Among them were Espart and Cortés, who both face an uncertain future.

Espart played six matches at right-back last season. Cortés featured just once, lining up against Alavés as a centre-back. Both players hope to prove their worth to Flick this season, and neither looks likely to return to the reserve team, which has grown too small for them after their notable development.

Espart admired by Flick and the board

Flick rates Espart highly, and the youngster could yet stay in the starting line-up. Jules Koundé is the only recognised right-back available, though Eric García and João Cancelo, arriving soon from Al-Hilal, can also fill the role.

Versatility sets Espart apart, as he can also operate in midfield. He recently won the European Under-19 Championship with Spain, a triumph that boosted his market value and his standing within the club.

Sources revealed that Barcelona's sporting director has already contacted Espart's agent to extend and improve a contract that runs until 30 June 2028. That reflects the confidence the board has in the player.

Espart made no secret of his delight at the chance in front of him. "I'm happy and enjoying my time. I came back from the European Championship in excellent physical condition. My goal is to stay here, and I'll do my utmost so the coach keeps his confidence in me. I've spent many years at this club, I know what I have to do, and I'll take advantage of the opportunities available to me."

Competition looms in the shape of Héctor Fort, back at the club after a year on loan at Elche, for a starting berth. The Vilassar man insisted he does not mind where he plays, as long as it's with the first team.

"I've always played as a defensive holding midfielder, but I've been playing at Barcelona for 3 years as a full-back," he added. "I feel comfortable there, and if staying requires it, I'll play in any position the coach asks of me. I want to believe in my ability to stay here. I'll do my utmost with humility and hard work."

Cortés insists on staying

Álvaro Cortés, 21, faces stiff competition from the likes of Cubarsí, Eric García, Gerard Martín, Araújo and Christensen. Still, he insists on carving out a place for himself in the starting line-up.

The Aragon defender, a boyhood admirer of Piqué and Puyol, trained with the first team late last season. Flick rewarded him with his debut at Mendizorroza, a big morale boost.

Cortés spoke from St George's Park. "I'm here to seize this opportunity and secure a place in the first team. My wish is to stay. I've always wanted that since I was young, and I'll accept and respect any decision the club makes."

Now the Zaragoza native has declared that "my time with the reserve team is over". He has offers from other clubs, but he would rather stay at Barcelona if the chance comes.

"I believe I have a real chance of staying. The coach has shown his confidence in me," he added, describing himself as a centre-back who "enjoys defensive challenges, feels comfortable in one-on-one duels, and also wants to get involved with the ball and play through balls".

A decisive decision

As pre-season rolls on, Cortés and Espart must wait for Flick's final verdict on their future. Both contracts run until 2028, and a loan move for one of them cannot be ruled out if he fails to nail down a starting place.