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Al Qadsiah v Al Hilal: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

The fifth victim: the curse of defeat to Al-Hilal continues to haunt Al-Qadsiah

Match
Al Hilal
Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah
Al Riyadh
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
N. Nandez
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay

The Chtercouki side are struggling

Defeats keep haunting Al-Qadsiah after their dramatic loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal edged Al-Qadsiah 3-2 last Friday at the Kingdom Arena in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the match will rule Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez out of Al-Qadsiah's upcoming game against Al-Riyadh after he picked up an injury against "the Leader".

The Al-Sharqiah side travel to Al-Riyadh today, Thursday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital for the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Nandez becomes Al-Qadsiah's fifth absentee for the Al-Riyadh match. Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez misses out through a lack of readiness, with Ivorian defender Ali Diabate and winger Haitham Asiri also sidelined.

Ahmed Al-Siyahi completes the list, having suffered an injury during Monday's clash with Qatar's Al-Sadd in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

That defeat to Al-Hilal cost Al-Qadsiah top spot in the Roshn League. They slipped to third on 25 points, trailing second-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference and sitting two points behind Al-Hilal, who grabbed the summit.

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