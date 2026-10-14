Qatari club Al Shamal have announced the signing of Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, the former Al Ahli Saudi star, as an official member of their squad.

The club posted a video on their official "X" account showing some of the goals the Algerian has scored for his country and for Manchester City.

Their caption read: "His left foot made history, and our ambition writes the next chapter. Riyad Mahrez in Al Shamal colours."

Mahrez arrives on a free transfer after Al Ahli terminated his contract at the end of last season.

Al Shamal become the fifth senior club of his career. Le Havre in France gave him his start, then came Leicester City and Manchester City in England, followed by Al Ahli.

Silverware has piled up along the way for the 35-year-old. Five Premier League titles, including that historic one with Leicester, plus a UEFA Champions League and two AFC Champions League Elite crowns.

He now returns to the Asian competition he won in each of the last two seasons with Al Ahli. Better still, he faces his old club on 23 November in the fifth round of the league phase.