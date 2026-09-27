Liverpool were dealt a painful blow over the international break. Striker Alexander Isak has left the Sweden camp and returned to his club after picking up a minor thigh injury against Romania in the UEFA Nations League.

An official statement from Liverpool today, Sunday, confirmed Isak left the Sweden camp because of the injury. He will miss his country's three remaining matches in the current international break and undergo a medical examination by the club's medical staff.

The forward had started against Romania and opened the scoring in the 20th minute of a 2-1 win, before playing the full 90 minutes. He later felt the effects of the injury, which put an end to his run with the national team.

Sweden manager Graham Potter explained that Isak is dealing with a minor thigh problem and insisted it is nothing serious. But with matches coming thick and fast, the technical staff opted to rule him out of the upcoming fixtures.

Poland await tomorrow, Monday, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, then a return meeting with Romania on 5 October. Isak will sit out all three through injury.

Liverpool will be hoping their striker recovers in time for the eagerly awaited clash with Manchester City on 11 October in the sixth round of the Premier League. Isak has already scored 5 goals for club and country since the start of the season.