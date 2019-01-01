The fat lady hasn't sung yet - Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane comments on the title race
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race is not over just yet, according to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Masandawana recently secured three points against Chippa United which temporality put them level on points with log leaders Orlando Pirates, but Bucs have since gone on to open up a three-point advantage.
Milutin Sredojevic’s men earned a 1-0 win over Maritzburg United on Wednesday night, ensuring that the title race will go down to the wire, something which Mosimane accepts.
"It’s not over until the fat lady sings. She hasn't sung yet," Mosimane was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.
Sundowns’ focus though shifts onto their Caf Champions League semi-final against Wydad Casablanca on Friday, but the fact that that there is still the small matter of sanctions still to be handed down remains at the back of Mosimane’s mind.
“On paper, the league standings say I have 50 points, but in reality, I don’t know,” Mosimane admitted.
“Until that thing [the sentence] comes out, I don’t know how many I have,” he explained.
Sundowns were most recently found guilty of fielding an ineligible player during a PSL clash against Bidvest Wits earlier in the season,
However, while the guilty verdict has been handed down, the extent of sanctions is yet to be revealed with a number of postponements occurring due to Sundowns’ travels on the continent.
Meanwhile, following the Tshwane giant’s return from Morocco, Black Leopards lie in wait. The clash is set to take place on Tuesday night, and with games coming in thick and fast, there is little to no room for error if Sundowns are to defend their crown.