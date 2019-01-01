The fat lady hasn't sung yet - Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane comments on the title race

Despite Masandawana firmly in contention for the league title, their remains concern regarding the extent of sanctions that will be handed down

The Premier Soccer League ( ) title race is not over just yet, according to coach Pitso Mosimane.

Masandawana recently secured three points against which temporality put them level on points with log leaders , but Bucs have since gone on to open up a three-point advantage.

Milutin Sredojevic’s men earned a 1-0 win over on Wednesday night, ensuring that the title race will go down to the wire, something which Mosimane accepts.

"It’s not over until the fat lady sings. She hasn't sung yet," Mosimane was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.

Sundowns’ focus though shifts onto their Caf semi-final against on Friday, but the fact that that there is still the small matter of sanctions still to be handed down remains at the back of Mosimane’s mind.

“On paper, the league standings say I have 50 points, but in reality, I don’t know,” Mosimane admitted.

“Until that thing [the sentence] comes out, I don’t know how many I have,” he explained.

Sundowns were most recently found guilty of fielding an ineligible player during a PSL clash against earlier in the season,

Article continues below

However, while the guilty verdict has been handed down, the extent of sanctions is yet to be revealed with a number of postponements occurring due to Sundowns’ travels on the continent.

Meanwhile, following the Tshwane giant’s return from , Black lie in wait. The clash is set to take place on Tuesday night, and with games coming in thick and fast, there is little to no room for error if Sundowns are to defend their crown.