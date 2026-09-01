José Mourinho has wasted no time stamping his authority on Real Madrid. The Portuguese has made clear changes to how the team is run, placing discipline and hard work at the top of his priorities as he sets about rebuilding the dressing room culture after two disappointing seasons.

Journalist José Félix Díaz reports that Mourinho has reintroduced a set of strict rules at the club. Chief among them: any player late for scheduled training is pulled from the group session, sent to work alone in the gym and dropped from the next match.

Gone too is the old system of minor fines for lateness, which ranged between 200 and 300 euros. Mourinho scrapped it on the basis that such penalties mean nothing to players on huge salaries, preferring punishments tied directly to work and playing time.

Recovery has come under scrutiny as well. Mourinho insists players stay inside the club's facilities to complete their programmes, and he will no longer accept anyone continuing their treatment outside Valdebebas when afternoon rehabilitation is required.

Nutrition falls under the same regime. The relationship between the players and the club's nutritionist has changed, with the prescribed diet now a core part of the working system rather than a matter of personal choice.

Trust inside the dressing room

For all the strictness of the new rules, the current data suggests Real Madrid's players have responded well to Mourinho's demands and tactical ideas. That has shown in their commitment during training and matches.

The Portuguese sees discipline and tactics as one and the same. Restoring order, in his view, is part of a wider project to bring the team back to a greater state of cohesion and balance on the pitch.

He is also working to improve the harmony between the club's stars, redistributing roles to encourage a more collective performance rather than a reliance on individual quality alone.

All of this comes as Real Madrid look to move on from two seasons that fell short of what their supporters expected. The club are banking on Mourinho's character, his experience and his ability to impose high standards in the dressing room.

The season has started well. The bigger challenge is keeping the discipline and work at the same level over the coming months, turning the new rules into a lasting culture that restores Real Madrid's competitive edge and gives them a stronger chance of fighting for every trophy.