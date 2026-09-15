Jürgen Klopp did not wait long to make his mark. In his first major decision as the new manager of the German national team, he settled the age-old debate over the goalkeeping position, restoring the confidence of a keeper who had been on the verge of international obscurity.

German newspaper "Bild" revealed that Klopp has made his final call: Marc-André ter Stegen, the Barcelona goalkeeper currently on loan at Ajax, will be the new first-choice keeper for Germany.

Klopp didn't settle for an administrative decision alone. He personally rang the 34-year-old to tell him he had his full confidence and would be part of his first squad, which he names next Thursday.

The decision ends a long and painful journey for Ter Stegen, who missed the last World Cup through injury and spent more than a full year away from the national team shirt.

His return will carry a special symbolism. The comeback is scheduled for the UEFA Nations League clash against the Netherlands on 24 September in Amsterdam, the city where he now lives as Ajax's goalkeeper.

The biggest loser: Baumann out of the picture

Oliver Baumann, though, looks like the biggest loser from Klopp's arrival. Several German media outlets confirmed that Klopp decided to exclude the Hoffenheim goalkeeper from his squad entirely, after years spent as Manuel Neuer's backup with the four-time world champions. That closes a full chapter in German goalkeeping.

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Behind Ter Stegen, the fight for the second and third spots remains wide open. Bayern Munich's young keeper Jonas Urbig and Beşiktaş goalkeeper Alexander Nübel top the list.

Augsburg's Finn Dahmen also has a strong chance of making the cut. Loris Karius, on the other hand, is expected to play only a minor role, despite his recent fine form with Schalke and his previous strong relationship with Klopp at Liverpool.