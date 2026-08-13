The Egyptian Foreign Minister to Turkey: what happened with Salah touched our hearts

Egypt has sent an official message of thanks to Turkey after the warm welcome given to Egyptian star Mohamed Salah following his move to Trabzonspor. The gesture reflects the strength of the human and popular ties between the two nations, set against their growing political relationship.

Salah, captain of the Egyptian national team, completed his move to Trabzonspor on a free transfer after ending a nine-year spell at Liverpool.

The Egyptian Pharaoh signed a two-year contract running until the summer of 2028. He will earn around 17 million euros a year, plus a 20% share of revenues from sales of products bearing his name.

His departure followed a mutual agreement with the Liverpool board to end his deal a year before its original expiry date. Now Salah begins a new chapter in the Turkish Super Lig, where he is expected to wear the number 10 shirt and lead the team through its domestic and European campaigns.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty voiced his gratitude to the Turkish people at a joint press conference on Thursday with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, who is on an official visit to Cairo. "We thank the Turkish people for the warm reception given to Trabzonspor's star Mohamed Salah, which touched our hearts," he said.

That welcome, Abdelatty added, reflects the depth of the ties between the two peoples. "Relations between Turkey and Egypt are indeed built on solid foundations," he stressed, pointing to the significant progress in bilateral relations across every level in recent times.

The minister's words landed amid a wave of excitement across Turkey over Salah's arrival in Trabzon. Thousands of fans greeted him at the airport, a scene that drew extensive media coverage in both countries.